‘Will Fr Stan Swamy Now Get a Sipper Cup?’ Twitter on Arnab’s Bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 11 November, granted interim bail to Republic editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in connection with the 2018 abetment of suicide case against him.

Among other things, the top court judges, raised serious concerns about deprivation of personal liberty in Goswami’s case, after considering the FIR against him and observing that it was difficult to see how the offence of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code could be made out in a commercial dispute.

Justice DY Chandrachud, during the hearing of the case, pointed out: