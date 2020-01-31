Slap Sedition Case Against School for Pro-CAA Event: Maha Cong

The Congress on Friday, 31 January, demanded that a sedition case be registered against the management of a school in Mumbai for allegedly forcing children to support the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

The demand from the Maharashtra Congress comes against the backdrop of a move by police from neighbouring Karnataka to slap sedition charges against a school in Bidar there for staging a drama critical of CAA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The drama was staged by students of fourth, fifth and sixth standard on 21 January, and a sedition case was registered on 26 January.