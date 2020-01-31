Slap Sedition Case Against School for Pro-CAA Event: Maha Cong
The Congress on Friday, 31 January, demanded that a sedition case be registered against the management of a school in Mumbai for allegedly forcing children to support the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.
The demand from the Maharashtra Congress comes against the backdrop of a move by police from neighbouring Karnataka to slap sedition charges against a school in Bidar there for staging a drama critical of CAA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The drama was staged by students of fourth, fifth and sixth standard on 21 January, and a sedition case was registered on 26 January.
According to media reports, a programme relating to the CAA was organised at the school in Matunga earlier this month.
The CAA, under which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship, came into force from January 10 after a gazette notification was issued by the Centre.
