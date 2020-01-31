Slap Sedition Case Against School for Pro-CAA Event: Maha Cong
Supporters attend a pro-CAA rally by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (unseen), in Meerut, Wednesday,22 January&nbsp;
Supporters attend a pro-CAA rally by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (unseen), in Meerut, Wednesday,22 January (Photo: PTI)

Slap Sedition Case Against School for Pro-CAA Event: Maha Cong

PTI
India

The Congress on Friday, 31 January, demanded that a sedition case be registered against the management of a school in Mumbai for allegedly forcing children to support the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

The demand from the Maharashtra Congress comes against the backdrop of a move by police from neighbouring Karnataka to slap sedition charges against a school in Bidar there for staging a drama critical of CAA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The drama was staged by students of fourth, fifth and sixth standard on 21 January, and a sedition case was registered on 26 January.

The headmistress of Shaheen School in Bidar and the mother of a student have been arrested by Bidar police in this case.

According to media reports, a programme relating to the CAA was organised at the school in Matunga earlier this month.

“If sedition case can be registered against students for staging drama against CAA, then a case of sedition should be filed against a school management and organisers for holding students to ransom to support CAA at a Mumbai school.”
Sachin Sawant, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson

The CAA, under which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship, came into force from January 10 after a gazette notification was issued by the Centre.

