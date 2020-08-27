Situation in Ladakh ‘Most Serious’ After 1962 Conflict: Jaishankar

On 15 June, tension between Indian and Chinese forces escalated, after the violent clashes between the two forces, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred. Since then, tensions between the two countries have heightened.

As per reports, the Chinese side also suffered casualties but the government of China did not give out any details on the matter.

The External Affairs minister also stated: “If you look back over the last decade, there have been a number of border situations, but what is also common is that all borders situations were resolved through diplomacy.”

He further mentioned that each situation was different, but “this one surely is.”