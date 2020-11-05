SIT Report Hints at Nexus Between Cops and Gangster Vikas Dubey
Vikas Dubey was shot by the STF on 10 July 2020.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has said there was a possible nexus between the former gangster Vikas Dubey, some members of the police force and other government servants, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday, 5 November.
This report comes to light after 8 policemen were ambushed and killed in Kanpur on 3 July 2020 while a raid at Dubey’s house was underway.
Uttar Pradesh home department officials have also said that the report was submitted to the state government on Wednesday, 4 November.
Vikas Dubey was gunned down by the Special Task Force (STF) on 10 July 2020 while he was trying to escape police custody, but it was confirmed by the SIT report that some police officers had leaked confidential information from the police department to the gangster.
What Dubey’s Phone Records Reveal
A senior official who was observing the investigation said that the report consisted of the ambush incident and its background, the negligence of the police force in cases involving Dubey in the past few years, and pointed towards a links between government servants, policemen and Dubey.
He further said “The SIT analysed Dubey’s cell phone records of the last 12 months to find out which policemen were in regular touch with him, and it has recommended action against them.”
The SIT that consisted of three members was formed on 11 July and headed by senior IAS officer Sanjay Bhoosreddy. The other two members were additional director general of police Hari Ram Sharma and deputy inspector general of police J Ravinder Goud.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
