Singhu Killing: 15 Dalit Groups Appeal for Strict Action, Thorough Probe
On Friday, NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla had also urged the Haryana Police to take strict action against the accused.
A memorandum signed by around 15 Dalit outfits and issued to the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) on Saturday, 16 October, appealed for strict action against the culprits behind the brutal murder of a Dalit labourer at a farmers' protest site on Singhu border.
The Dalit organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Khatik Samaj, Akhil Bharatiya Berwa Vikas Sangh, Dhanak Welfare Association and other organisations of Dalit employees and professionals also demanded a thorough investigation in the matter, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, a second 'Nihang' sikh was arrested in the matter on Saturday. This came after a court in Sonipat had sent the main accused, Sarabjit Singh, to a seven-day police remand.
On Friday, 15 October, NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla had also urged the Haryana Police to take strict action against the accused and sought a preliminary report from the Haryana Police within a day.
What Had Happened?
36-year-old Lakhbir Singh was found dead, mutilated, and strung up to an upturned police barricade at a farmers' protest site on the Singhu border in the early hours of Friday.
Singh, who was identified as a Dalit labourer hailing from Punjab, had his legs and left wrist severed off.
Horrific visuals of the incident surfaced on social media shortly after the body was discovered.
Initial media reports claimed Nihangs, a 'warrior' Sikh group, as the accused in the incident.
Later in the day, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement echoing this accusation, saying, "A Nihang group at the scene has claimed responsibility, saying that the incident took place because of the deceased's attempt to commit sacrilege with regard to the Sarbaloh Granth."
