SII Allowed To Conduct COVID-19 Vaccine Trials on Children Aged 7-11 Years

India's national drug regulatory body, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has allowed vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct trials for Novovaxin COVID-19 vaccine Novavax on children aged 7-11 years, Reuters reported.

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for allowing enrolment of subjects of 7 to 11 years of age group as per the protocol," a CDSCO subject expert panel stated.