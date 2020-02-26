Shop Shut, Uneasy Calm: Situation in Riot-Hit Areas After Two Days
Following the violence that gripped parts of northeast Delhi in the past two days, the situation remains tense in the areas.
At Bhagirathi Vihar, homes can be seen vandalised, as a slew of police personnel take a stroll in the area. The policemen in large numbers walked through the area and told people to go inside their homes.
In Gokulpuri, shops and homes are completely destroyed amid a smokescreen in the air. The firefighters released on shops which have being severely burnt and vandalised.
The number of deaths rose to 23 on Wednesday. The Delhi Court directed setting up helplines for victims and for private ambulances to be provided for the safe passage of victims.
Police Patrols Riot-Hit Areas
In another riot-hit area, Seelampaur, the police announced to the public that Section 144 of CrPc has been imposed in the area, adding, "We are telling you politely, now. Next time you will be dealt with harshly."
All the shops in the area also remain shut amid tensions.
Unlike other areas, a crowd of people was present in Maujpur where the police can be seen clearing the crowd.
Police personnel has also been deployed in Maujpur and Babarpur, as the area remained grim.
Horrific scenes emerged from Ashok Nagar after The Quint's reporters visited the area Wednesday morning. They saw burnt vehicles, buildings, and two vandalised mosques.
Shops and schools remained closed and streets wore a deserted look as sporadic violence continued since Monday with mobs running amok, looting shops and setting properties on fire.
Delhi Police's Special CP (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava, who was appointed to the post on Tuesday night, and Additional Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Randhawa were in the Bhajanpura area to take stock of the law and order situation.
There was a heavy deployment of force in the Chand Bagh area and security personnel did not allow anyone to come out on the road.
Entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad-Maujpur and Babarpur had been shut since Sunday as violence swept northeast Delhi.
