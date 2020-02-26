Delhi Violence: Not One But Two Mosques Vandalised in Ashok Nagar

Not one but two mosques in Delhi’s Ashok Nagar were vandalised by a mob on Tuesday, 25 February, in the violence that boiled in the national capital for the third consecutive day.

A video which shows a saffron flag being placed atop the Badi Masjid in Gali No 5 went viral. However, another mosque, about half-a-kilometre away, too bears testimony to mob violence.