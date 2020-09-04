‘Get Out’: Kangana-Maharashtra Govt Spar Over ‘Mumbai PoK’ Remark
The Maharashtra government and Kangana Ranaut engaged in a war of words over the latter’s ‘Mumbai PoK’ remark.
After Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut to ‘leave Mumbai’ over her PoK jibe, Ranaut hit back comparing the ruling coalition to "Taliban."
This comes amid rigorous back and forth between the actress and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Here is what has happened so far:
The Tweet War
- Ranaut drew the ire of Shiv Sena after she tweeted asking for security from Haryana or central government and said she would not accept protection from Mumbai police, while exposing the alleged 'drug mafia' in Bollywood as a part of Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. A vocal supporter of PM Narendra Modi and the BJP, Ranaut has been attacking the ruling party in Maharashtra ever since Sushant's death in June.
- Slamming the actress in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut wrote, "We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai police. The home ministry should take action over it." Ranaut is currently in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh.
- Ranaut responded with, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?"
- Her tweet garnered condemnation from several politicians and actors who posted in solidarity with Mumbai and the city's police.
- After Anil Deshmukh's tweet, Kangana Ranaut said she will be coming back to Mumbai on 9 September and wrote, "I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (stop me if you can)."
- Earlier, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik also threatened her that if she comes back, "our warriors will break her mouth." He also demanded a sedition case be filed against her.
‘BJP Stooge’: Protests, Threats Against Kangana Across Cities
- Meanwhile, Shiv Sena activists burned Kangana's effigies in the city and suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik and other cities.
- In a sharp critique, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant accused Kangana of acting as the "mouthpiece" of BJP's IT Cell, saying she has insulted the 13 crore people of Maharashtra, the 106 martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the state and Queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai.
- "Devendra Fadnavis (Leader of Opposition) and MLA Ram Kadam are her mentors. If Kangana has information about drug peddlers, why doesn't she inform the central agencies? Why Sandip Singh made 53 calls to the BJP leaders must be probed," Sawant thundered.
- MNS Chitrapat Sena President Amey Khopkar slammed the actress and said "we are eagerly waiting to welcome her."
- Karni Sena spokesperson Ajaysinh Seng warned that if Kangana doesn't stop her "irresponsible diatribe" against Mumbai and Maharashtra, it would go and attack her film sets whenever she shoots.
BJP Distances Itself From Kangana’s Remarks
Caught unaware by the storm building against the 33-year-old actress from Himachal Pradesh, the BJP suddenly backtracked and washed its hands of the Kangana controversy.
"Kangana should not try to teach Mumbai, Mumbaikars and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut should not attack us through Kangana Ranaut. The BJP has nothing to do with Kangana. Don't link us to her statements," BJP leader Ashish Shelar said.
Besides political leaders such as state Congress president and minister Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad, Sena MPs Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant and Priyanka Chaturvedi, several Bollywood and Marathi film personalities such as Urmila Matondkar, Riteish Deshmukh, Renuka Shahane and many others have attacked Kangana for her comments.
(With IANS inputs)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.