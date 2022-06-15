Aaditya Thackeray in Ayodhya: Visits ISCKON, To Offer Sarayu Aarti Soon

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday, 15 June, for a day-long pilgrimage where he is also set to attend an aarti along the banks of the Sarayu river.

A team of MPs led by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was in Ayodhya since Monday, to oversee the preparations for Thackeray’s visit.

This is the third time Aaditya Thackeray has visited Ayodhya, after having accompanied his father Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in November 2018 and March 2020.