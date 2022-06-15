Aaditya Thackeray in Ayodhya: Visits ISCKON, To Offer Sarayu Aarti Soon
The visit for the Sena falls under the backdrop of comments of 'abandoning Hindutva' from the BJP and the MNS
Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday, 15 June, for a day-long pilgrimage where he is also set to attend an aarti along the banks of the Sarayu river.
A team of MPs led by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was in Ayodhya since Monday, to oversee the preparations for Thackeray’s visit.
This is the third time Aaditya Thackeray has visited Ayodhya, after having accompanied his father Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in November 2018 and March 2020.
The visit, for the Sena, falls under the backdrop of comments of “abandoning Hindutva” form the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
Thackeray arrived in Lucknow around 11 am from where he reached Ayodhya by road.
According to party officials, over 1,000 Shiv Sainiks have already reached the temple town for Aaditya's visit.
While Raj Thackeray was set to visit Ayodhya this month as well, he cancelled the visit citing health reasons.
Thackeray is set to offer prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya at 5:30 in the evening on Wednesday, followed by the Sarayu Aarti after which he will return to Lucknow and head back to Mumbai. Thackeray will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple and Laxman Kila in Ayodhya.
On his day-long visit, he will also hold a meeting with party functionaries and interact with the media.
He earlier visited the ISCKON temple in Ramnagar and tweeted a video of his visit.
Thackeray's visit assumes vast significance, his first solo visit as he presents himself as the Sena's future leader. He was brought into politics by Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.