As Many Refuse to Isolate in Goa, Ship with COVID Patients Sent Back to Mumbai
Reportedly, the passengers will now be isolated on the ship.
The cruise ship on which 66 passengers were found positive for COVID-19 was sent back to Mumbai on Monday, 3 January, after many of them refused to deboard and get admitted to quarantine facilities in Goa.
Speaking to PTI, JM Baxi and Co-operations manager Govind Pernulkar said that 27 passengers refused to leave the ship and be sent to COVID-19 facilities in Goa, following which the South Goa district administration ordered that the ship, along with all the passengers, be sent back.
The passengers who agreed to stay and were sent to an isolation facility were also brought back to the cruise before it sailed, he said. Reportedly, the passengers will now be isolated on the ship.
One of the passengers aboard the cruise ship told The Quint, on the condition of anonymity, on Monday, that several passengers were still being careless despite authorities urging them to follow protocols.
One COVID-infected crew member was first isolated, and RT-PCR tests of 1,471 passengers and 595 crew members were conducted on 2 January.
The ship had earlier tied up with Salgaonkar Medical Research Centre (SMRC) Hospital, a private hospital in Vasco, for COVID testing of all the people on board.
The ship belongs to Cordelia Cruises, the same company whose cruise was raided for drugs, in which Aryan Khan and several others were arrested.
(With inputs from PTI.)
