66 Test COVID Positive on Mumbai-Goa Cruise, Passengers Say 'Many Complacent'
“The ship authorities are continuously urging people to follow COVID protocols,” a passenger told The Quint.
COVID-19 has not spared those in the sea as 66 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on a Mumbai-Goa cruise ship with more than 2,000 people on board.
Passengers on the Goa-bound cruise ship were not allowed to deboard after one of the crew members tested positive for Coronavirus. The number of infections, however, has now risen to 66.
“The ship authorities are continuously urging people to wear masks and follow all COVID protocols, however, many are still too careless,” one of the passengers aboard the cruise ship told The Quint.
The COVID-infected crew member was isolated in the ship and the RT-PCR tests of 1,471 passengers and 595 crew members were conducted on Sunday, January 2.
Parwez Siddiqui, a family member of one of the people on board the cruise, said, “My daughter and my son-in-law are on the cruise ship. I have been told that all the staff and crew members are very supportive. However, it is infuriating for passengers to be stuck on board a cruise ship for so long. There are families with children who are on the cruise amid a COVID scare.”
“Testing for COVID-19 started at around 9:30 am yesterday (2 January) and went on till 1-1:30 am. The passengers were told that the test results would be declared by early this morning. However, over 2,000 people are still awaiting their results,” he said.
At present, the ship is harbored near Mormugao Port cruise terminal in Vasco. The Mumbai Port Trust did not permit the cruise to dock in Goa.
The ship has tied up with Salgaonkar Medical Research Centre (SMRC) Hospital, a private hospital in Vasco, for COVID testing for all the people on board the cruise ship.
Officials have ordered that no one should de-board the ship before the RT-PCR test results are declared.
"Crew members and the management on the cruise have announced an ‘entertainment programme’ at 6 pm today, 3 January," Siddiqui told The Quint.
“What is the need for such an event amid a COVID scare on the cruise?,” he asked.
Passengers on board the ship have confirmed that the cruise authorities are conducting the entertainment programme with all COVID protocols in place. Passengers will be permitted to attend the event only in batches.
