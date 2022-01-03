66 Test COVID Positive on Mumbai-Goa Cruise, Passengers Say 'Many Complacent'

COVID-19 has not spared those in the sea as 66 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on a Mumbai-Goa cruise ship with more than 2,000 people on board.

Passengers on the Goa-bound cruise ship were not allowed to deboard after one of the crew members tested positive for Coronavirus. The number of infections, however, has now risen to 66.

“The ship authorities are continuously urging people to wear masks and follow all COVID protocols, however, many are still too careless,” one of the passengers aboard the cruise ship told The Quint.

The COVID-infected crew member was isolated in the ship and the RT-PCR tests of 1,471 passengers and 595 crew members were conducted on Sunday, January 2.