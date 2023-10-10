Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, 10 October: Check 1st and 2nd Round Results

nShillong Teer Lottery is an exciting game that mainly takes place in Shillong, Meghalaya. One should note that it is played at the Polo Ground. For those who are new and want to know more about the Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad, it is an archery game that allows participants to hit a target by shooting arrows in two rounds. One must stay alert to download the Shillong Teer Lottery Result on Tuesday, 10 October 2023, from the website.

As per the official details, the Shillong Teer Lottery Result on Tuesday, 10 October, will be announced on the website – meghalayateer.com. The lottery sambad game is held every day from Monday to Saturday. It remains closed on Sundays. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association conducts the Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad for interested people in the region.