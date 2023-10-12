Shillong Teer Result for 12 October 2023: Check First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Result Today: Shillong Teer is a lottery game of archery that is played in Meghalaya India. People can play this game every day from Monday to Saturday. To check the Shillong Teer Sambad result today on Thursday, 12 October 2023, participants must visit the official website, meghalayateer.com. The first and second round results will be announced from 4 to 5 pm. Interested users who want to take part in the Shillong Teer must remember that they have to purchase the tickets.

Shillong Teer tickets are available daily from Monday to Saturday from 10 am. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya, The price of tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100. After the result is declared, people will know about the winners, common numbers, dream numbers, and other details.