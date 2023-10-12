Shillong Teer Result for 12 October 2023: Check First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Result Today: Shillong Teer is a lottery game of archery that is played in Meghalaya India. People can play this game every day from Monday to Saturday. To check the Shillong Teer Sambad result today on Thursday, 12 October 2023, participants must visit the official website, meghalayateer.com. The first and second round results will be announced from 4 to 5 pm. Interested users who want to take part in the Shillong Teer must remember that they have to purchase the tickets.
Shillong Teer tickets are available daily from Monday to Saturday from 10 am. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya, The price of tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100. After the result is declared, people will know about the winners, common numbers, dream numbers, and other details.
How To the Shillong Teer Lottery Game?
To play the Shillong Teer, participants have to shoot arrows on a specific target. A total of 5o arrows will be shot by the participants of Shillong Teer in two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot a total of 30 arrows while as in the second round they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows. Players who will hit the target maximum number of times within a time frame of 2 minutes will emerge as winners. The final result of Shillong Teer is an aggregate of first and second round results.
Shillong Teer is legal. It is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The game is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association – owner of almost 12 archery clubs. Shillong Teer Lottery is played according to the rules established by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today
Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer result on Thursday, 12 October 2023.
Go to the official website, meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result' for 12 October 2023.
You will get the first and second round results along with dream numbers, and other details.
