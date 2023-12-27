Shillong Teer Result Today, 27 December 2023: Winning Numbers for Morning Teer

Shillong Teer is an interesting archery game that is held in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation and allows lucky participants to win prizes at the end. The Shillong Teer result today for Rounds 1 and 2 on Wednesday, 27 December 2023, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm. You can check and download the Teer winners from the official website - meghalayateer.com. One must stay alert to go through the list of winners properly.

The Shillong Teer game is played in two rounds. The rules of the game are stated on the website - meghalayateer.com so that it is easier for new players to go through them. The archery game is legal and anybody in the state can take part in it. The lottery sambad is held from Monday to Saturday.