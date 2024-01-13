Shillong Teer Result Today, 13 January 2024: Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2

Shillong Teer is an interesting archery game that is played in Shillong, Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer Result is declared from Monday to Saturday, in two rounds, on the official website of the game – meghalayateer.com. The result is announced in two-digit numbers for Round 1 and Round 2. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Teer game and it is conducted at The Polo Ground. The Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 13 January 2024, will be announced soon.
Along with the Shillong Teer Result, the common numbers, winning numbers, and results of Jowai Ladrymbai, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Night Teer, and Khanapara Teer are also announced online. You must stay alert to download the Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 13 January, from the website – meghalayateer.com. One should know the latest updates about the game.
You can take part in the Shillong Teer game after purchasing the lottery tickets from the designated counters. The game is legal and lucky winners can claim prize money from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.
Shillong Teer Game: How To Play and Ticket Prices
One should know the rules of the Shillong Teer game before taking part in it. The game is played in two rounds and each player receives fifty arrows. Players can shoot up to thirty arrows at a predetermined target in the first round and the rest twenty can be fired in the second round.
The player who manages to hit the goal the most number of times within two minutes is declared the winner of the game. However, to claim the prize money, you have to bet a number that is close to the number of arrows hit by a participant.
Interested players can buy the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic counters after 10 am from Monday to Saturday. There are around 5,000 ticket booking counters across different districts.
The Teer ticket prices range from Rs 1 to Rs 100. It is important to buy them on time.
Shillong Teer Result for Today, 13 January 2024: How To Download
Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 13 January 2024, online:
Visit the official website of the Shillong Teer game – meghalayateer.com.
On the home page, click on the active link that states "Shillong Teer Result for 13 January 2024".
The first and second round results for both morning and evening will be displayed on your screen.
Download the results from the site.
