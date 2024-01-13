Shillong Teer Result Today, 13 January 2024: Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2

Shillong Teer is an interesting archery game that is played in Shillong, Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer Result is declared from Monday to Saturday, in two rounds, on the official website of the game – meghalayateer.com. The result is announced in two-digit numbers for Round 1 and Round 2. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Teer game and it is conducted at The Polo Ground. The Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 13 January 2024, will be announced soon.

Along with the Shillong Teer Result, the common numbers, winning numbers, and results of Jowai Ladrymbai, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Night Teer, and Khanapara Teer are also announced online. You must stay alert to download the Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 13 January, from the website – meghalayateer.com. One should know the latest updates about the game.