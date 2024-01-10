Join Us On:
Shillong Teer Result Today, 10 January 2024: First and Second Round Results Out

Shillong Teer Result Today, 10 January 2024: Check first and second round results here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Shillong Teer Result Today, 10 January 2024: The Shillong Teer Result is declared every day at meghalayateer.com. The result is released in two digit numbers for both first and second rounds. Shillong Teer is a legal archery game played in Meghalaya, India. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, and is played daily from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground.

Let us check out the common numbers, winning numbers, and result of all Teer games including Shillong Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Night Teer, Khanapara Teer below for Wednesday, 10 December 2024.

How and Where To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?

Follow the steps below to check Shillong Teer Result on Wednesday, 10 December 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 10 December 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Shillong Teer Results Today on 10 December 2024

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 21

Winning number for Second Round: 35

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 87

Winning number for Second Round: 54

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 53

Winning number for Second Round: 45

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Coming Shortly

Winning number for Second Round: Coming Shortly

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Coming Shortly

Winning number for Second Round: Coming Shortly

JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Coming Shortly

Winning number for Second Round: Coming Shortly

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm

