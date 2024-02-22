Shillong Teer Result for Today, 22 February 2024: Download Rounds 1 & 2 Results

The first and second round Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 22 February 2024, will be formally declared after 4 pm. Interested participants can check and download the Teer result today from the official website - meghalayateer.com. It is a unique archery game that is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. The association comprises twelve archery clubs. The Teer game is held from Monday to Saturday and remains closed on Sunday.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 22 February, will be declared in a PDF form so that it is convenient for participants to download it. You can go through the rules of the Teer game on the official site - meghalayateer.com. The results for both rounds are usually announced between 4 pm and 5 pm by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.
The tickets are available in the morning. Other Teer games that are popular in Meghalaya are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The results for all the lottery games are announced at fixed times.
Shillong Teer Game for 22 February 2024: Rules and Ticket Details
The Shillong Teer is an archery game where participants have to shoot arrows at a specific target within two minutes. Each participant gets fifty arrows and then has to divide them between both rounds. The ones who can shoot the most number of arrows are announced as the winners.
To participate in the archery game, you have to buy tickets that range from Rs 1 to Rs 100. The sales begin at 10 am from Monday to Saturday.
Winners can claim the prize money from the association after betting the correct number of arrows shot. You must get your Teer tickets soon.
The tickets are available for sale at over 5000 ticket booking counters spread across Meghalaya. You must note that the counters are closed on Sunday.
Shillong Teer Result for 22 February 2024: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for 22 February 2024, online:
Browse through meghalayateer.com to find the active result links.
Click on the option that states "Shillong Teer Result for 22 February" on the page.
The PDFs for Rounds 1 and 2 will appear on the screen.
Check the list of winners and other details on the Teer result.
Download the PDFs from the site.
