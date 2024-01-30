Shillong Teer Result for Today, 30 January 2024: Know Rounds 1 & 2 Winners Here

Shillong Teer is a distinctive archery game that is interesting and helps lucky players to win prizes. The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 30 January 2024, will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm so players must stay alert. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. It is played at the Shillong Polo Stadium from Monday to Saturday. Players are eagerly waiting to know the results for today to see if they are the winners.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Tuesday, 30 January 2024, will be formally announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Apart from the Shillong Teer game, the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association also conducts Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The results for all the games are announced at a fixed time for interested participants.
The main objective of this lottery game is to inspire young individuals to participate in the sport of archery and be competitive. The game is legal and you can take part in it after buying the Teer tickets in the morning.
Shillong Teer Game: How To Play and Ticket Details
The rules of the Shillong Teer game are very simple and easy to remember. You will get a total of fifty arrows if you are participating in the game. Participants have to shoot the arrows at a specific target within two minutes and the ones who can hit the target the maximum number of times becomes the winner.
The game is divided into two rounds. You can hit the first thirty arrows in Round 1 and the rest twenty in the second round. You will get only two minutes to shoot the arrows at the target.
The Shillong Teer tickets are usually available after 10 am at specific ticket counters from Monday to Saturday. The prices vary from Rs 1 to Rs 100. You must buy the tickets if you want to participate in the game.
Shillong Teer Result for 30 January 2024: Steps To Download
Let's go through the steps you should follow to download the Shillong Teer Result on Tuesday, 30 January:
Browse through the site - meghalayateer.com.
Click on the active option that states "Shillong Teer Result for 30 January" on the homepage.
The Rounds 1 and 2 results will display on your device.
Download the PDF and go through the winners.
Winning Numbers for Tuesday, 30 January 2024
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winning number for Round 1: Result at 1:30 pm.
Winning number for Round 2: Result at 2:15 pm.
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winning number for Round 1: Result at 3:40 pm.
Winning number for Round 2: Result at 4:35 pm.
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: Result at 3:55 pm.
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:35 pm.
JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT
Winning number for Round 1: Result at 4:35 pm.
Winning number for Round 2: Result at 4:40 pm.
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winning number for Round 1: Result at 7:30 pm.
Winning number for Round 2: Result at 8:30 pm.
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm.
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm.
