Shillong Teer Result for 24 November: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winners for Today Here

The Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 and Round 2 today, Friday, 24 November 2023, will be made available on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association releases the lottery sambad results from Monday to Saturday between 4 pm to 5 pm. Interested participants should stay alert if they want to know the lucky winners for the day. Along with the winners, the association also reveals the common numbers, hit numbers, dream numbers, etc.
The Shillong Teer Result today, Friday, 24 November, will be declared for both rounds. The Round 1 and 2 winners can claim their prizes after the results are out.
The lottery sambad game is completely legal and anybody can participate. You must buy the tickets in the morning before participating in the archery game. One should note that you cannot play the lottery game on Sunday.
Shillong Teer, 24 November 2023: About the Game
The Shillong Teer is an archery game where every player gets around fifty arrows. According to the rules of the game, they must shoot thirty arrows in the first round and twenty arrows in the second round.
The participant who can hit the target the maximum number of times within two minutes will be declared the winner by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Participants are patiently waiting to know the results for today and the winners will be available soon.
You can buy the lottery sambad tickets from the designated counters only. There are around 5,000 ticket booking counters and you can buy them after 10 am. It is important to note that the price varies from Rs 1 to Rs 100.
Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today: How To Download
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to download the Shillong Teer Lottery Result today, Friday, 24 November, online:
Browse through the official website of the Teer lottery game - meghalayateer.com.
Click on the option that states "Shillong Teer Result for 24 November 2023" on the homepage.
The first and second round results will display on your screen on a new page.
Download the results and check the winners carefully.
