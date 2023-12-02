Shillong Teer Result on 2 December 2023: Download Round 1 and 2 Winners Today

The Shillong Teer Result for Rounds 1 and 2 will be announced today, Saturday, 2 December 2023, by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. According to the latest details, the Shillong Teer game is conducted from Monday to Saturday and the results are declared between 4-5 pm for interested participants. One should note that the lottery sambad result is announced on the website, meghalayateer.com. The result is declared in a two-digit number along with common numbers, hit numbers, dream numbers, etc.
The Shillong Teer Result today, Saturday, 2 December 2023, can be downloaded from the official website, meghalayateer.com. Participants should check Round 1 and Round 2 winners carefully. The traditional archery game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and it is completely legal. It is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong.
You can take part in the lottery game only after buying the tickets. They are available at ticket booking counters across different districts of Meghalaya. The tickets are available from Monday to Saturday, on the days the game is conducted by the association.
Shillong Teer Result Today, 2 December 2023: About the Game
Shillong Teer is an archery game that has certain rules. Participants have 50 arrows in stock which they have to shoot in two rounds.
You can shoot 30 arrows in the first round and 20 in the next round. The player who hits the target the maximum number of times within two minutes will be announced the winner.
Interested people can buy the lottery sambad tickets from the designated counters only. It is important to note that the lottery tickets are usually available after 10 am at the designated counters. You should buy them in the morning.
You can claim the prize money from the officials after guessing the bet number correctly. To know more about the Shillong Teer sambad, take a look at the details mentioned online.
Shillong Teer Result for Rounds 1 and 2: How To Download on 2 December
Here are the simple steps you should know to download the Shillong Teer Result for Rounds 1 and 2 on Saturday, 2 December:
Visit the official Shillong Teer Result site, meghalayateer.com.
Click on the active option that states "Shillong Teer Result for 2 December 2023" on the homepage.
The Rounds 1 and 2 results for Saturday will be displayed on your screen.
Download the result for your reference.