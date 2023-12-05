Shillong Teer Result Today, 5 December 2023: Check First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Result on Tuesday, 5 December 2023: Shillong Teer is a customary archery game played in Meghalaya, India. It is important for those who are interested to know that the game is available every day from Monday to Saturday between 4 and 5 pm. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is the organisation behind legal Shillong Teer lottery game. There are two rounds to this game, and players can download and view the results of the first and second rounds at meghalayateer.com.

Ladrymbai Teer, Jowai Teer, and Khanapara Teer are a few state lottery games that are similar to Shillong Teer. The results for Shillong Teer are announced as a two-digit number on the above mentioned website. Players who are interested should take note that the game is held at Shillong's Polo Ground.