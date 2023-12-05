Join Us On:
Shillong Teer Result Today, 5 December 2023: Check First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Result Today on 5 December 2023: Round 1 and Round 2 results, winning numbers, and more.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
i
Hindi Female
listen
Shillong Teer Result on Tuesday, 5 December 2023: Shillong Teer is a customary archery game played in Meghalaya, India. It is important for those who are interested to know that the game is available every day from Monday to Saturday between 4 and 5 pm. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is the organisation behind legal Shillong Teer lottery game. There are two rounds to this game, and players can download and view the results of the first and second rounds at meghalayateer.com.

Ladrymbai Teer, Jowai Teer, and Khanapara Teer are a few state lottery games that are similar to Shillong Teer. The results for Shillong Teer are announced as a two-digit number on the above mentioned website. Players who are interested should take note that the game is held at Shillong's Polo Ground.

How To Play Shillong Teer?

Participants must shoot arrows at a predefined target. They can shoot no more than fifty arrows in two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, and in the second, they can shoot up to 20 arrows. The winner of the game is the player who scores as many goals in the allotted two minutes.

Where To Get Shillong Teer Tickets?

Shillong Teer tickets are exclusively available at the designated ticket counters. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters spread throughout Meghalaya. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket can range from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?

Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer Result on Tuesday, 5 December 2023 for First and Second Rounds.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 5 December 2023.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Note: Shillong Teer first round result is declared at 3:35 pm while as the second round result is announced at 4:45 pm).

How To Get Shillong Teer Prize Money?

The winners will receive Shillong Teer Prize money in accordance with the amount each player wagered. For instance, the winner will receive Rs 80 if a player wagers Rs 1 in the first round and correctly predicts the number of arrows shot. The reward money is Rs 60 if the guess is right and the wager is Rs 1 for the second round. On the other hand, the reward money is Rs 4000 if, after staking Rs 1, the guess is accurate for both rounds.

