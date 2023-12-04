Shillong Teer Result Today, 4 December 2023: Check First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Result on Monday, 4 December 2023: Shillong Teer is a traditional archery game played in Meghalaya, India. Interested people must note that they can participate in the game every day from Monday to Saturday between 4 and 5 pm. Shillong Teer is legal and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. This lottery game is played in two rounds, and participants can download and check the first and second round results at meghalayateer.com.
Some similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, and Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is declared in a two-digit number on the aforentioned website. Interested players must note down that the game is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong.
Rules of Playing Shillong Teer
A predetermined target must be hit by arrows fired by participants. In two rounds, they can shoot no more than fifty arrows. Players are permitted to shoot up to 30 arrows in the first round and up to 20 arrows in the second. The player who hits the goal as many times as possible in two minutes will win the game.
Steps To Book Shillong Teer Tickets
Tickets for Shillong Teer can only be bought at the specified counters only. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters are available across different districts of Meghalaya. Shillong Teer Tickets range in price from Rs 1 to Rs 100.
How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?
Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer Result on Monday, 4 December 2023 for First and Second Rounds.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 4 December 2023.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
Note: Shillong Teer first round result is declared at 3:35 pm while as the second round result is announced at 4:45 pm).
