Shillong Teer Result Today: First and Second Round Results on 7 December 2023

Shillong Teer Result Today, 7 December 2023: Shillong Teer Result is declared every day at meghalayateer.com. The result is released in two digit numbers for both first and second rounds. Shillong Teer is a legal archery game played in Meghalaya, India. The game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, and is played daily from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground.

The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. A predetermined target must be hit by arrows fired by participants. In two rounds, they can shoot no more than fifty arrows. Players are permitted to shoot up to 30 arrows in the first round and up to 20 arrows in the second. The player who hits the goal as many times as possible in two minutes will win the game.