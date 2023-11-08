Shillong Teer Result Today 8 Nov: Common Numbers, First and Second Round Results

Shillong Morning and Evening Teer Result Today: Shillong Teer also known as Thoh Tim or Siat Khnam is a traditional archery game played in Meghalaya, India. The game is held in two rounds - first and second during (morning and evening) at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The rules of this archery lottery game have been established by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Shillong Teer is a unique source of recreation for the people of Meghalaya, and it is played everyday from Monday to Saturday.
The winners of Shillong Teer lottery are determined based upon the number of arrows shot by the participants in two rounds within a time frame of 2 minutes. Shillong teer result for 8 November 2023 will be published on the official website, meghalayateer.com between 4 and 5 pm. Once the result is out, people can check common numbers, dream numbers, and other details. Some similar completions held in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, and Ladrymbai Teer.
Steps To Check Shillong Teer Result Today
Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer Result today on Wednesday, 8 November 2023.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 08 November 2023.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
Shillong Teer Lottery Ticket Details
Shillong Teer tickets can be purchased from the designated counters only. There are are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100. Shillong Teer Lottery competition takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong, Meghalaya.
How To Play Shillong Teer?
The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. Participants have to shoot arrows on a specific target. They are allowed to shoot only 50 arrows within two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows. The winner will be the participant who hits the target maximum number of times within 2 minutes.
Shillong Teer Result Today: Prize Money on 8 November 2023
Shillong Teer is an amazing, fun, and legal way to earn money. To play the game, interested people must purchase tickets from the designated ticket counters only. Once the ticket is bought, participants have to pick any number from 0 to 99 that they think is the approximate number of arrows that will be shot in two rounds within 2 minutes to hit the specific target. Players can bet the number of arrows to be shot either for one or both rounds. if the guess was correct, they will earn the reward money.
Prize money will be rewarded to the winners based upon the bet money that the player has invested. For example, if a player bets Rs 1 in the first round and guesses the numbers of arrows shot correctly, the prize money is Rs 80. If the bet is Rs 1 for second round and the guess is correct, the prize money is Rs 60. However, if the guess is correct for both rounds after betting Rs 1, the prize money is Rs 4000.