Shillong Teer Result Today, 7 November 2023: Morning, Evening & Common Numbers

Shillong Teer Result Today, 7 November 2023: Shillong Teer is a traditional archery lottery game played in Meghalaya, India. It is completely legal, and is a source of recreation for locals. Shillong Teer is organized by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, and is held every day from Monday to Saturday. The rules of this lottery have been established by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The game is played in morning and evening in two rounds - round 1 and round 2. Players have to shoot 50 arrows in both rounds to earn the prize money.
Shillong Teer result for Tuesday, 7 November 2023 will be announced anytime after 4 to 5 pm at meghalayateer.com. Once the result is out, players will get a detailed information on hit numbers, winning numbers, dream numbers, and more. Like Shillong Teer, some other lotteries of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, and Ladrymbai Teer.
How To Get Shillong Teer Lottery Tickets?
Shillong Teer tickets can be purchased from the designated counters only. There are are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100. Shillong Teer Lottery competition takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong, Meghalaya.
How To Participate in Shillong Teer? Know the Rules of This Game
The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. Participants have to shoot arrows on a specific target. They are allowed to shoot only 50 arrows within two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows. The winner will be the participant who hits the target maximum number of times within 2 minutes.
Shillong Teer Result Today: Prize Money on 7 November 2023
Shillong Teer is an amazing, fun, and legal way to earn money. To play the game, interested people must purchase tickets from the designated ticket counters only. Once the ticket is bought, participants have to pick any number from 0 to 99 that they think is the approximate number of arrows that will be shot in two rounds within 2 minutes to hit the specific target. Players can bet the number of arrows to be shot either for one or both rounds. if the guess was correct, they will earn the reward money.
Prize money will be rewarded to the winners based upon the bet money that the player has invested. For example, if a player bets Rs 1 in the first round and guesses the numbers of arrows shot correctly, the prize money is Rs 80. If the bet is Rs 1 for second round and the guess is correct, the prize money is Rs 60. However, if the guess is correct for both rounds after betting Rs 1, the prize money is Rs 4000.
Steps To Check the Shillong Teer Result for Morning and Evening Today
Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer Result Today on Tuesday, 7 November 2023.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 07 November 2023.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
