Shillong Teer Result Today: Check Round 1 and 2 Winners on 29 November; Details

The Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on Wednesday, 29 November 2023, will be announced at 4 pm and 5 pm on the official website for interested participants. It is important to note that the list of winners will be declared on the official website – meghalayateer.com. The result is declared in a two-digit number and the common numbers, dream numbers, and hit numbers are also announced. Participants should take note of the latest details.

One should know that the Shillong Teer Result for Wednesday, 29 November, will be declared by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The lottery game is conducted from Monday to Saturday and the results are declared at a particular time on the website – meghalayateer.com. It is an archery game that is popular among many people who participate.

Anybody can take part in the lottery archery game after buying the tickets in the morning. Keep reading to know how to take part in the lottery sambad and check the results online.