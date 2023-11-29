Shillong Teer Result Today: Check Round 1 and 2 Winners on 29 November; Details

The Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on Wednesday, 29 November 2023, will be announced at 4 pm and 5 pm on the official website for interested participants. It is important to note that the list of winners will be declared on the official website – meghalayateer.com. The result is declared in a two-digit number and the common numbers, dream numbers, and hit numbers are also announced. Participants should take note of the latest details.
One should know that the Shillong Teer Result for Wednesday, 29 November, will be declared by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The lottery game is conducted from Monday to Saturday and the results are declared at a particular time on the website – meghalayateer.com. It is an archery game that is popular among many people who participate.
Anybody can take part in the lottery archery game after buying the tickets in the morning. Keep reading to know how to take part in the lottery sambad and check the results online.
Shillong Teer Lottery on 29 November: Details
Shillong Teer is an archery game that takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Each player gets fifty arrows and they have to shoot them within two rounds.
They can shoot around 30 arrows in the first round and the rest 20 in the second round. The one who can hit the target the most number of times within two minutes will win the game.
It is important to note that the Shillong Teer tickets can be bought from the designated counters only. There are around 5,000 ticket booking counters across different districts of Meghalaya. You can get your ticket from the counters.
The price of the tickets varies from Rs 1 to Rs 100. Interested people should note that the tickets are available after 10 am from Monday to Saturday. You have to stay alert to know the Round 1 and 2 winners on Saturday.
Shillong Teer Result Today, 29 November 2023: How To Download
Here are the easy steps you should know to download the Shillong Teer Result on Wednesday, 29 November 2023:
Go to the official site – meghalayateer.com.
Click on the active link that states "Shillong Teer Result for 29 November 2023" on the home page.
The first and second-round results will appear on the screen. You can check the winners.
Download the result and save a soft copy on your device.
