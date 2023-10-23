ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Shillong Teer Result on 23 October 2023: Check First and Second Results Here

Shillong Teer Lottery is held daily from Monday to Saturday. Today's result will be declared after 4 pm.

Shillong Teer Result on 23 October 2023: Check First and Second Results Here
Shillong Teer Result for Monday, 23 October 2023 will be declared soon on the official website, meghalayateer.com. Players who have participated in Monday's Shillong Teer Lottery must know that the result will be announced anytime from 4 to 5 pm. Once the result is out, people will be able to get a detailed information about winners, hit numbers, common numbers, morning and night results.

Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional archery game played in Meghalaya India. This lottery is played daily from Monday to Saturday. To participate, interested persons must purchase Shillong Teer tickets at the designated counters. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100.

Interested People who wish to participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery must be aware of the rules. During the game, participants have to shoot arrows on a specific target. Players are allowed to shoot only 50 arrows within two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows. The winner will be the participant who hits the target maximum number of times in the allotted two minutes.

The final result of Shillong Teer Lottery is an aggregate of first and second-round results.

Shillong Teer Lottery is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association – owner of almost 12 archery clubs. The game is played according to the rules established by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
Easy Steps To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?

Follow the steps below to check the Shillong Teer Sambad result on Monday, 23 October 2023.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 23 October 2023.

  • You will get the first and second round results along with other details.

