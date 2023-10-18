Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, 18 October 2023: Check Round 1 and 2 Winners

The Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad is an exciting and legal game. It is an archery game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which owns around twelve archery clubs. The Shillong Teer Lottery Result for today, Wednesday, 18 October 2023, will be declared in two rounds on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Round 1 and Round 2 results are usually announced after 4 pm for interested participants. You should stay alert to go through the winners for Wednesday.

People waiting for the Shillong Teer Lottery Result today, Wednesday, 18 October, should go through the timings on the website - meghalayateer.com. The lottery game of archery is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong from Monday to Saturday. The game cannot be played on Sunday and interested people should remember this while buying the lottery tickets.