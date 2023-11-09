Shillong Teer Result Today 9 November 2023: Check First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Result Today 9 November 2023 for First and Second Round: Shillong Teer also known as Thoh Tim or Siat Khnam is a traditional archery game played in Meghalaya, India. The game is held in two rounds - first and second during (morning and evening) at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The rules of this archery lottery game have been established by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Shillong Teer is a unique source of recreation for the people of Meghalaya, and it is played everyday from Monday to Saturday.
Shillong teer result for first and second round of 9 November 2023 will be published on the official website, meghalayateer.com between 4 and 5 pm. Once the result is out, people can check common numbers, dream numbers, and other details. Some similar completions held in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, and Ladrymbai Teer.
How To Get Shillong Teer Lottery Tickets?
Shillong Teer tickets can be purchased from the designated counters only. There are almost 5,000 ticket booking counters available across different districts of Meghalaya. The price of Shillong Teer Tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100. Shillong Teer Lottery competition takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong, Meghalaya.
How To Play Shillong Teer Lottery?
The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. Participants have to shoot arrows on a specific target. They are allowed to shoot only 50 arrows within two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, whereas in the second round, they are allowed to shoot 20 arrows. The winner will be the participant who hits the target maximum number of times within 2 minutes.
Shillong Teer Result Today: Prize Money on 9 November 2023
To earn the Shillong Teer winning amount, participants have to pick any number from 0 to 99 to guess the number of arrows shot. Players can bet the number of arrows to be shot either for one or both rounds. if the guess was correct, they will earn the reward money.
Prize money will be rewarded to the winners based upon the bet money that the player has invested. For example, if a player bets Rs 1 in the first round and guesses the numbers of arrows shot correctly, the prize money is Rs 80. If the bet is Rs 1 for second round and the guess is correct, the prize money is Rs 60. However, if the guess is correct for both rounds after betting Rs 1, the prize money is Rs 4000.
How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today
Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer Result today on Thursday, 9 November 2023.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 09 November 2023.
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
