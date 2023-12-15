Shillong Teer Result Today, 15 December 2023: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results

Shillong Teer is an archery game that is played in Meghalaya, India from Monday to Saturday. The Shillong Teer result today for Rounds 1 and 2 on Friday, 15 December 2023, will be formally declared on the official website: meghalayateer.com. Participants who played the game and are patiently waiting to know the results must keep a close eye on the site. The Teer results for both rounds are announced between 4 pm and 5 pm on the website.

Players are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer result today for Rounds 1 and 2 on Friday, 15 December. The archery game is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and it is legal. Before participating in the Teer lottery sambad game, one must go through the rules on the site - meghalayateer.com. All the details are mentioned online.