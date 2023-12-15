Shillong Teer Result Today, 15 December 2023: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results

Shillong Teer is an archery game that is played in Meghalaya, India from Monday to Saturday. The Shillong Teer result today for Rounds 1 and 2 on Friday, 15 December 2023, will be formally declared on the official website: meghalayateer.com. Participants who played the game and are patiently waiting to know the results must keep a close eye on the site. The Teer results for both rounds are announced between 4 pm and 5 pm on the website.
Players are patiently waiting for the Shillong Teer result today for Rounds 1 and 2 on Friday, 15 December. The archery game is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and it is legal. Before participating in the Teer lottery sambad game, one must go through the rules on the site - meghalayateer.com. All the details are mentioned online.
The game is divided into two rounds so players can shoot their arrows accordingly. Apart from the Shillong Teer, you can also participate in Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer.
Shillong Teer Result, 15 December: Details
The Shillong Teer result is declared in a two-digit number on the official website. The game is played at the Polo Ground. Only the ones who have lottery tickets can participate in the competition.
Players get fifty arrows in total to hit a particular target. They can shoot thirty arrows in Round 1 and twenty in the second round. The ones who can hit the target the maximum number of times in two minutes win the game.
Interested people can buy the tickets for Shillong Teer from the specified counters.
There are around 5000 ticket booking counters spread across different districts of Meghalaya. The prices start from Rs 1 and go up to Rs 100.
Participants are requested to stay alert from 4 pm to 5 pm to know the winners for Friday.
Shillong Teer Result for Rounds 1 and 2, 15 December: How To Download
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should know to download the Shillong Teer result for Rounds 1 and 2 on Friday, 15 December 2023:
Go to the site: meghalayateer.com to find the result link for Friday.
Click on the active link that states "Shillong Teer Result for 15 December 2023" on the homepage.
The first and second round results for both morning and evening will appear on the screen.
Download them from the site.
