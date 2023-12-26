Shillong Teer Result for Rounds 1 and 2 Today, 26 December: Know Winners Here

Shillong Teer is an archery game that takes place in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best ways of recreation for the people of the state. One should note that the Shillong Teer game is played daily from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground. Participants must shoot arrows at a specific target in two rounds. It is important to note that the Shillong Teer result for Rounds 1 and 2 on Tuesday, 26 December, will be available on meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong Teer result for Rounds 1 and 2 on Tuesday, 26 December, will be announced in a two-digit number on the official site - meghalayateer.com. The Teer lottery sambad game is legal and it is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. You must know the rules of the game before buying the tickets.