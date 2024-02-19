Shillong Teer Result for 19 February 2024: Know the Winners for Rounds 1 and 2

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association conducts the Shillong Teer game from Monday to Saturday. It is an interesting archery competition that allows winners to claim their prize money after the results are revealed. The Shillong Teer Result today for Monday, 19 February 2024, will be declared on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Participants of the draw today are requested to stay alert and download the result on time. They will be announced in two rounds after 4 pm.

The Shillong Teer Result today for Monday, 19 February, will be announced in a PDF format so that it is easier for candidates to download it. The lottery sambad result will be declared in two rounds because the game is divided into Rounds 1 and 2. You can go through the latest updates on the official website - meghalayateer.com.