Shillong Teer Result for 19 February 2024: Know the Winners for Rounds 1 and 2

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association conducts the Shillong Teer game from Monday to Saturday. It is an interesting archery competition that allows winners to claim their prize money after the results are revealed. The Shillong Teer Result today for Monday, 19 February 2024, will be declared on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Participants of the draw today are requested to stay alert and download the result on time. They will be announced in two rounds after 4 pm.
The Shillong Teer Result today for Monday, 19 February, will be announced in a PDF format so that it is easier for candidates to download it. The lottery sambad result will be declared in two rounds because the game is divided into Rounds 1 and 2. You can go through the latest updates on the official website - meghalayateer.com.
Apart from the Shillong Teer game, people in the state can also take part in Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer lottery games that are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.
Shillong Teer for 19 February 2024: Important Details
For those who are new, we will explain the rules of the Shillong Teer game. Each participant receives fifty arrows at the beginning of the game, which they have to divide between two rounds.
You can shoot the first thirty arrows in Round 1 and the rest twenty in Round 2. The one who can shoot the most number of arrows at the target perfectly is declared the winner.
It is important to buy the Teer tickets before the game begins. You will get them at almost 5000 ticket booking counters after 10 am. Make sure to buy them from the designated counters.
Shillong Teer Result for 19 February 2024: Steps To Download
Let's go through the steps to download the Shillong Teer Result for 19 February 2024, here:
Go to meghalayateer.com to find the results.
Tap on the Shillong Teer Result for 19 February 2024 link on the homepage.
The Teer result for today will appear on the screen.
Check the list of winners and download it from the website.
Winning Numbers for 19 February 2024
Here are the lottery result timings for all the Teer games being conducted on Monday, 19 February:
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winners for first round: Result at 1:30 pm.
Winners for second round: Result at 2:15 pm.
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winners for first round: Result at 3:55 pm.
Winners for second round: Result at 4:50 pm.
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winners for first round: Result at 4 pm.
Winners for second round: Result at 4:40 pm.
JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT
Winners for first round: Result at 4:35 pm.
Winners for second round: Result at 4:40 pm.
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winners for first round: Result at 7:30 pm.
Winners for second round: Result at 8:30 pm.
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winners for first round: Result at 8:15 pm.
Winners for second round: Result at 9 pm.
