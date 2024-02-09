ADVERTISEMENT

Shillong Teer Result, 9 February 2024: Round 1 & 2 Winning and Common Numbers

Shillong Teer Result Today Declared: Check common and winning numbers for 9 February 2024.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
India
2 min read
Shillong Teer Result on 9 February 2024:  Shillong Teer is the name of the archery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation for the people of this state. This lottery is held daily, Monday through Saturday, at the Polo Ground. Competitors must shoot arrows at a predetermined target in two rounds. The players who hit the target the most in the first and second rounds win.

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is displayed on the website meghalayateer.com as a two-digit number. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Rules of Playing Shillong Teer

The Shillong Teer game has straightforward rules. Participants must shoot arrows at a predefined target. They can shoot no more than fifty arrows in two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, and in the second, they can shoot up to 20 arrows. The winner of the match is the player who scores as many goals in the allotted two minutes.

How To Book Shillong Teer Tickets?

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket can range from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?

Follow the steps below to check the Shillong Teer Result on 9 February 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 9 February 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Shillong Teer Results Today: Winning Numbers on 9 February 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 46

Winning number for Second Round: 13

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 17

Winning number for Second Round: 99

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 71

Winning number for Second Round: 39

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 65

Winning number for Second Round: Coming Soon

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 35

Winning number for Second Round: Coming Soon

JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Coming Soon

Winning number for Second Round: Coming Soon

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm

Shillong Night Teer

Winning number for First Round: Result at 9 pm

Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9:30 pm

Shillong Teer Results Today: Common Numbers on 9 February 2024

Shillong Teer Common Numbers 

Direct Numbers: 92, 87, 06, 71

House: 4, 6

Ending: 3, 4

KHANAPARA TEER COMMON NUMBERS

Direct Numbers: 86, 11, 53, 17

House: 5, 3

Ending: 6, 2

Published: 
