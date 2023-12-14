Shillong Teer Result for Today, 14 December 2023: Check Rounds 1 and 2 Results

Shillong Teer result for today, Thursday, 14 December 2023, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm on the official website - meghalayateer.com. You can play the game daily from Monday to Saturday. For those who do not know, the Teer lottery results are released by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The rules of the game are simple and you have to play two rounds to win. This archery game is popular across Meghalaya.

Shillong Teer result for today, Thursday, 14 December, will be available in a PDF form so that it is easier for participants to check and download it. You should go through the list of winners for both rounds. Participants must divide their arrows for Rounds 1 and 2. To know the latest updates about the game, go through the details on meghalayateer.com.