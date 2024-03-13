Shillong Teer Result for 13 March: How To Check Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 & 2

The Shillong Teer is an archery game that is held at the Shillong Polo Stadium. The Shillong Teer result for Wednesday, 13 March 2024, will be formally declared soon by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. As per the official details, the results for Rounds 1 and 2 are announced between 4 pm and 5 pm from Monday to Saturday. All interested people should note that the Teer game is not played on Sunday.

The Shillong Teer result for Wednesday, 13 March, can be downloaded only from the official website - meghalayateer.com. You must check and download the Rounds 1 and 2 lottery PDFs to go through the winning numbers. The association announces the common numbers and winning numbers every day for interested people. You can check the latest announcements on the aforementioned website to stay informed.