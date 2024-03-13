Shillong Teer Result for 13 March: How To Check Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 & 2

The Shillong Teer is an archery game that is held at the Shillong Polo Stadium. The Shillong Teer result for Wednesday, 13 March 2024, will be formally declared soon by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. As per the official details, the results for Rounds 1 and 2 are announced between 4 pm and 5 pm from Monday to Saturday. All interested people should note that the Teer game is not played on Sunday.
The Shillong Teer result for Wednesday, 13 March, can be downloaded only from the official website - meghalayateer.com. You must check and download the Rounds 1 and 2 lottery PDFs to go through the winning numbers. The association announces the common numbers and winning numbers every day for interested people. You can check the latest announcements on the aforementioned website to stay informed.
People in Meghalaya can also take part in the Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer games organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). Please remember the result timings of all draws before buying the tickets.
Shillong Teer for 13 March 2024: Rules and Ticket Details
Players should be clear about the rules of the Shillong Teer game if they want to participate in it. People get a total of fifty arrows at the beginning of the competition. They have to divide the arrows between two rounds and shoot at a target to become the winner.
The ones who can aim correctly are declared the winners at the end. As per the rules, you can shoot thirty arrows in the first round and the remaining twenty in the next round.
You cannot participate in the game without the Teer tickets. They are available after 10 am at the authentic counters.
Shillong Teer Result for 13 March 2024: How To Download PDF
Let's read the steps you should know to download the Shillong Teer Result for 13 March 2024, online:
Visit meghalayateer.com for the lottery result link and other details about the Teer game.
Click on the link "Shillong Teer Result for 13 March".
The Teer lottery result for today will open on a new page.
Click on the download button.
Teer Lottery Result Timings: Winning Numbers for 13 March
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Round 1 Result Time: 3:55 pm.
Round 2 Result Time: 4:50 pm.
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Round 1 Result Time: 4:10 pm.
Round 2 Result Time: 4:45 pm.
JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT
Round 1 Result Time: 4:35 pm.
Round 2 Result Time: 4:40 pm.
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Result Time: 8 pm.
Round 2 Result Time: 9 pm.
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Round 1 Result Time: 8:15 pm.
Round 2 Result Time: 9 pm.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)