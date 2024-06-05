Shillong Teer Result for 5 June 2024: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers Here

Shillong Teer Result for 5 June 2024: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) conducted the Shillong Teer lottery game for today, Wednesday, 5 June. Concerned participants are waiting for the Shillong Teer Result for today to be released on the website - meghalayateer.com. As per the timings set by the officials, the Round 1 winning number will be announced after 4 pm and the Round 2 winners will be declared at 5 pm. You can check the winners and latest details on the website.

