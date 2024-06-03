Shillong Teer Result for 3 June 2024: Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2 Here

Shillong Teer Result for 3 June 2024: The Shillong Teer Result for today, Monday, 3 June 2024, will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will declare the winning numbers for rounds 1 and 2 after 4 pm. Participants must keep a close eye on the website to know the winners and the latest updates. The Shillong Teer game is an exciting archery competition that is held from Monday to Saturday. Please note that it is not conducted on Sundays.

The Shillong Teer Result for Monday, 3 June, will be released in PDF formats so that it is easier for participants to download them from meghalayateer.com. The Rounds 1 and 2 pdfs will contain the winning numbers. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is a group of twelve clubs that hold different lottery games in the state.