Shillong Teer Result for Today: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results on 23 February

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya conducts a unique archery game known as the Shillong Teer lottery. The game is held from Monday to Saturday for interested participants who want to win prize money. The Shillong Teer Result for today, Friday, 23 February 2024, will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. One should note that the Rounds 1 and 2 results are available between 4 pm and 5 pm on the website above.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association also conducts Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer.