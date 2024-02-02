Shillong Teer Result Today, 2 February 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners

The Meghalaya Lottery Department operates an exciting archery game called Shillong Teer. The game is held from Monday to Saturday. The Shillong Teer result for Friday, 2 February 2024, will be announced soon on the website - meghalayateer.com so concerned participants should keep a close eye on it. The competition is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association on the scheduled dates at the Polo Stadium, in Shillong. The rules of the game are also stated online for new players.
The Shillong Teer result for Friday, 2 February, will be declared between 4 pm and 5 pm on the official website - meghalayateer.com. The game is played to encourage more participation in archery. You must buy the Shillong Teer tickets in the morning to participate in the game. One can also play Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai sambad.
Before you take part in the Shillong Teer archery game, it is important to know the rules. We will also mention the ticket prices and other details related to the archery game for new players to stay updated.
Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad: How To Play
The Shillong Teer game operates in two 2-minute rounds where archers have to launch around fifty arrows at a specific target. Players can launch the first thirty arrows in Round 1 and the remaining twenty in Round 2.
Once the game is over, participants have to place bets on the number of arrows reaching the target in either both rounds or just one round. The ones who can accurately predict the number will receive the prize money at the end.
The Teer tickets are up for sale at almost 5000 ticket booking counters in Meghalaya after 10 am.
Shillong Teer Result for 2 February 2024: How To Download
Let's read the steps to download the Shillong Teer Result for both rounds on Friday, 2 February 2024, here:
Open meghalayateer.com.
Click on the Shillong Teer Result for 2 February 2024 link on the homepage.
The lottery results for both rounds will open in a PDF file.
Download the result to your device.
Winning Numbers for 2 February 2024
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winners for Round 1: Result at 1:30 pm.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 2:15 pm.
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winners for Round 1: Result at 3:40 pm.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 4:35 pm.
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winners for Round 1: Result at 3:55 pm.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 4:35 pm.
JOWAI LAD-RYMBAI RESULT
Winners for Round 1: Result at 4:35 pm.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 4:40 pm.
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winners for Round 1: Result at 7:30 pm.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 8:30 pm.
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winners for Round 1: Result at 8:15 pm.
Winners for Round 2: Result at 9 pm.
