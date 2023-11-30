Shillong Teer Result Today for 30 November 2023: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results

Shillong Teer is an archery game that is played in Meghalaya. The lottery sambad archery game is played every day from Monday to Saturday. You cannot play the game on Sunday because it is closed. One should note that the lottery sambad takes place at the Polo Ground. The Shillong Teer Result today, Thursday, 30 November 2023, for Round 1 and Round 2 will be announced on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Participants should be alert today.
The Shillong Teer Result today, Thursday, 30 November, for Round 1 and Round 2 is scheduled to be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm. You must keep a close eye on the official website - meghalayateer.com when the list of winners is declared. The winners are declared by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association depending on the number of arrows shot.
The Teer lottery sambad game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which owns around twelve archery clubs. The archery game is legal and the rules are decided by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad: About the Game
For those who are new and playing the game for the first time, the Shillong Teer is an archery game where players receive fifty arrows. They have to shoot all the arrows within two rounds.
While the first thirty can be shot in Round 1, you can shoot the rest twenty in the second round within two minutes.
The participant who hits the target a maximum number of times will be declared the winner. You can claim the prize money after guessing a number from 0 to 99, based on the number of arrows shot.
You will receive the prize if the guess is correct. You can guess the number of arrows to be shot either for one round or both. People can buy the Shillong Teer tickets from the allotted booking counters if they want to participate.
Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 & Round 2 on 30 November: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on Thursday, 30 November:
Visit meghalayateer.com to find the lottery sambad result link.
Tap on the option that states "Shillong Teer Round 1 and 2 Results" on the homepage.
The Round 1 and Round 2 results for Thursday will be displayed on your device.
Go through the details and save a soft copy on your device.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)