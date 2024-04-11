Shillong Teer Result for Today: Winning Numbers for Rounds 1 and 2 on 11 April

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 11 April 2024, for both rounds will be announced soon by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). Participants of the lottery draw are patiently waiting to know the winning numbers, common numbers, and dream numbers for Thursday. All the important numbers of the draw today will be available on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Shillong Teer is an exciting archery game that is legal and has simple rules.
The Shillong Teer Result for today, Thursday, 11 April, will be released in PDF file formats for Rounds 1 and 2 on the website. The first round winning number will be announced around 4 pm and the second round winners will be out by 5 pm. You must keep checking the website - meghalayateer.com for updates regarding the Teer lottery draw.
One should also note the result timings for other draws like Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. All of these Teer lotteries sambad draws are held by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA).
Shillong Teer Game for 11 April 2024: Details
The rules of the Shillong Teer draw are easy to remember so people like to participate in it. You will get fifty arrows at the beginning of the game. Players must shoot these arrows at a fixed target within two minutes.
Since the game is divided into two rounds, you can divide your arrows. As per the rules, players can use around thirty arrows in the first round and the remaining arrows in the second round. Make sure to hit them at the target to win the game.
The Shillong Teer lottery tickets can be bought from around 5000 authentic ticket booking counters across the state. They are up for sale after 10 am from Monday to Saturday.
Please note that the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) does not conduct the lottery game on Sunday.
Shillong Teer Result for 11 April: How To Download
Read the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for 11 April 2024, online:
Go to meghalayateer.com.
Tap on the active option that states "Shillong Teer Result for 11 April 2024" on the homepage.
The Teer lottery result PDFs will open and you can check the winning numbers.
Download the PDFs from the site.
Winning Numbers for 11 April 2024
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Winner for First Round - 43
Winner for Second Round - 53
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Winner for First Round - 96
Winner for Second Round - 14
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Winner for First Round - 77
Winner for Second Round - 09
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Winner for First Round - Result at 3:55 pm
Winner for Second Round - Result at 4:50 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Winner for First Round - Result at 4:10 pm
Winner for Second Round - Result at 4:45 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Winner for First Round - Result at 4:35 pm
Winner for Second Round - Result at 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winner for First Round - Result at 7:30 pm
Winner for Second Round - Result at 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Winner for First Round - Result at 8:15 pm
Winner for Second Round - Result at 9 pm
