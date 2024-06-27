Shillong Teer Result, 27 June 2024: Check Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers Today

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 27 June 2024: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has released the result of Shillong Teer lottery today on the official website at meghalayateer.com. Participants can check the round 1 and 2 winning numbers, hut numbers, and guessing numbers on the website. The first round result is released in the afternoon, followed by the second round results in the evening. Shillong Teer is a famous archery game played in Meghalaya, India. It is played daily from Monday to Saturday at the polo ground.

The rules of this game are easy. Participants have to guess the exact number of arrows that will hit a target in two shooting rounds. In addition to winning prize money, Shillong Teer people to enhance their archery skills. Some other similar teer games that take place in Shillong are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Once officially released, the Shillong Teer result is uploaded on the above mentioned website as a two-digit number. Shillong Teer game is legal by all means.