Shillong Teer Result 17 June 2024: Check Round 1 and 2 Winning Numbers Today

Shillong Teer Result 17 June 2024 Live: The famous archery game Shillong Teer is organized by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. It is played daily from Monday to Saturday at the polo ground. The rules of this game are easy. Participants have to guess the exact number of arrows that will hit a target in two shooting rounds. In addition to winning prize money, Shillong Teer helps people to enhance their archery skills.

Shillong Teer Results are declared daily on the official website at meghalayateer.com. The first round result is released in the afternoon, followed by the second round results in the evening.

Some other similar teer games that take place in Shillong are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Once officially released, the Shillong Teer result is uploaded on the above mentioned website as a two-digit number. Shillong Teer game is legal by all means.