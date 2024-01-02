Shillong Teer Result 2024 Today 2 January: 1st & 2nd Round Lottery Results

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today: Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game that is played primarily in Shillong, Meghalaya at the Polo Ground. It is an interesting archery game, during which participants have to hit a specific target by shooting arrows.
Each player has to shoot arrows at the specified target in two rounds. The result will be declared by the concerned officials based on the number of arrows shot by leading players in the first and second rounds.
Shillong Teer Lottery game is legal by all means and is played every day from Monday to Saturday. The result is announced daily on the official website, meghalayateer.com, around 4 to 5 pm.
Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today on Tuesday, 2 January 2024
Shillong Teer Lottery results may be released around 4 to 5 pm on Tuesday. However, according to the official website, the result update time is subject to the announcement of results and internet connectivity.
During the Shillong Teer result, common numbers, winning numbers, names of winners, and other important will be released by the authorities.
The Shillong Teer lottery game is played according to the rules established by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association – the owner of almost 12 archery clubs.
Steps To Participate in Shillong Teer Game
To participate in the Shillong Teer lottery, people must purchase tickets. Every day, almost 50 archers can take part in the lottery. The participants are allowed to shoot a minimum of 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round within 2 minutes.
Shillong Teer Lottery Price
The price of Shillong Teer lottery tickets vary from Rs 1 to 100. The sales of Shillong Teer lottery tickets commence from 10 am every day except Sunday.
