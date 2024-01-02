Shillong Teer Result 2024 Today 2 January: 1st & 2nd Round Lottery Results

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today: Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game that is played primarily in Shillong, Meghalaya at the Polo Ground. It is an interesting archery game, during which participants have to hit a specific target by shooting arrows.

Each player has to shoot arrows at the specified target in two rounds. The result will be declared by the concerned officials based on the number of arrows shot by leading players in the first and second rounds.

Shillong Teer Lottery game is legal by all means and is played every day from Monday to Saturday. The result is announced daily on the official website, meghalayateer.com, around 4 to 5 pm.