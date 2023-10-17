Shillong Teer Lottery Result: Check Round 1 & Round 2 Numbers on 17 October 2023

Shillong Teer is an exciting lottery game of archery that is played from Monday to Saturday. One should note that the lottery sambad game takes place in Meghalaya, India. The Shillong Teer Lottery Result for today, Tuesday, 17 October 2023, for Round 1 and Round 2 games will be declared on the official website – meghalayateer.com. You can go through the list of winners for Tuesday and other important details about the lottery sambad on the site.

The Shillong Teer Lottery game is played in two rounds. The ones who wish to participate in the game must buy the tickets first. If you are new and want to know about the rules of the archery game, you have to visit the website – meghalayateer.com. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the archery game for interested players.