Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, 9 October: Know First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Lottery is a game that is played in Shillong, Meghalaya. As per the latest official details, the traditional lottery game is played at the Polo Ground. Everyone should note that this is an exciting archery game where participants have to aim and hit a specific target by shooting arrows. Each player must shoot arrows at the particular target in two rounds. One must be careful while shooting the arrows if one wants to win the lottery game.

The Shillong Teer Lottery Result is announced by the concerned officials based on the number of arrows shot by players in both rounds. The first and second round results are declared on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Interested players should note that the lottery game is conducted every day from Monday to Saturday by the concerned officials.