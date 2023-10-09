Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today, 9 October: Know First & Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Lottery is a game that is played in Shillong, Meghalaya. As per the latest official details, the traditional lottery game is played at the Polo Ground. Everyone should note that this is an exciting archery game where participants have to aim and hit a specific target by shooting arrows. Each player must shoot arrows at the particular target in two rounds. One must be careful while shooting the arrows if one wants to win the lottery game.
The Shillong Teer Lottery Result is announced by the concerned officials based on the number of arrows shot by players in both rounds. The first and second round results are declared on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Interested players should note that the lottery game is conducted every day from Monday to Saturday by the concerned officials.
The Shillong Teer Lottery game is legal and anybody can participate in it. All players should remember the dates and result timings before taking part in the game to know the winners.
Shillong Teer Lottery Result: Important Details
According to the latest official details, the Shillong Teer Lottery Result today, Monday, 9 October 2023, will be announced around 4 pm to 5 pm on the official website - meghalayateer.com.
However, one should note that the result update time is based on the announcement of the result and the internet connection. You should keep updating the website to know the details.
The rules of the lottery game are announced by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Everyone participating in the game should go through the rules beforehand. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Shillong Teer Lottery game.
Shillong Teer Lottery Sambad: How to Participate and Ticket Price
You can participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery today, 9 October, after purchasing the tickets. Every day, around 50 archers can participate in the lottery game so be quick in buying the tickets.
Each participant can shoot at least 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second phase within two minutes. You should note these rules while playing.
The price of the Shillong Teer lottery tickets is between Rs 1 to Rs 100. The sale of the tickets begins at 10 am every day, excluding Sunday.
Shillong Teer Lottery Result Number: Steps to Check
Here are the easy steps you should follow to check the Shillong Teer Lottery Result on Monday, 9 October, online:
Visit the official website - meghalayateer.com.
Click on the link that states "Shillong Teer Lottery for 9 October" on the homepage.
The first and second-round results will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)