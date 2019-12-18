‘Shell Exploded in My Hand’: Injured AMU Students on Police Action

After Jamia Millia Islamia, police on 15 December cracked down on the student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the Aligarh Muslim University campus. The violent clashes left at least four students severely injured.

One student, Tariq Arshad, admitted in AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, told The Quint that he nearly lost his entire hand to a tear gas shell that exploded in his hand.