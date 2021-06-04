‘Came to India With Hope’: Broken Dreams of Pak Refugees in Delhi

It is a simple dream to remember...

Every night, when he falls asleep, Mohan sees it. Even with his eyes open and mind awake, he sees it. He has always wanted his sons to join the police force or the army. He wanted them to get a good education that wouldn’t be derailed by local politicking or religious bias, and grow up never feeling bad for who they were.

He had these dreams first for himself, and then the cast changed. In 2013, at the age of 30, his family packed some of their belongings, said goodbye to all they owned in Sindh and decided to come to India.