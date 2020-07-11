Indian Economy Showing Signs of Going Back to Normalcy: RBI Guv

With the easing of restrictions, the Indian economy has stared showing signs of restoring normalcy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while delivering the keynote at the 7th SBI Banking and Economic Conclave on Saturday, 11 July. Das also added that the topmost priority for the central bank is growth.

“The topmost priority for the RBI is growth; financial stability is equally important,” Das was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Das also said Indian companies and industries respond better in a crisis. Here are the highlights from his address: